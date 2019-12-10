Binghamton Devils host Ice House Hawks practice

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Devils passed the puck to some special guests last night.

The Ice House Hawks, a local hockey team consisting of special needs players, came to practice against the Devils.

The kids were also surprised with new jerseys for all their hard work.



Both teams were chanting hockey is for everyone, an NHL initiative for hockey and inclusion.

Ice Hawks head coach Rich Levinson says the kids form a bond with the professional players.

“It means everything to them. I mean, to step onto the ice with pro players it’s truly phenomenal, puts things in perspective, these kids getting some real ice time with real players and some of these guys have been up in the NHL so just a truly unbelievable moment for them,” said Levinson.

The Devils players even noted a few kids who could one day be a Devil themselves.