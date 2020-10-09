Binghamton Devils host Halloween House contest

Do you think you have the spookiest house in town?

The Binghamton Devils have launched a Halloween Decorating Contest, with three places and prizes.

First prize will be a free night in a SkyBox, second prize is a gift card basket and third is a Devils merchandise basket.

The 25 best photos submitted now through October 25 will be collected and posted to the Devil’s

Facebook page, where the winners will be selected via likes, comments and shares.

You can enter your home at Binghamton Devils dot com or tagging them on a social media post.

The Devils will also donate one free ticket to a health care worker for each entry.