Binghamton Devils hold blood drive

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Devils have teamed up with the American Red Cross and are hosting a Blood Drive at the Veterans Memorial Arena.

On Tuesday, July 28th from 11:00am to 6:00pm you can make a lifesaving donation.

As hospitals schedule surgical procedures and treatments that were previously on hold in response to COVID-19, the demand for blood has increased.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions- including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff- have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance.

They are also testing all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to the virus.

Every fan who donates blood will receive a voucher for a Binghamton Devils merchandise gift card for the 2020-21 season worth $5 dollars.

To make your donation appointment you can visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code BINGDEVILSARENA, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or download the Blood Donor App.