Binghamton Devils hold blood drive

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Devils have teamed up with the American Red Cross and are hosting a Blood Drive at the Veterans Memorial Arena.
On Tuesday, July 28th from 11:00am to 6:00pm you can make a lifesaving donation.
As hospitals schedule surgical procedures and treatments that were previously on hold in response to COVID-19, the demand for blood has increased.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions- including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff- have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance.
They are also testing all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to the virus.
Every fan who donates blood will receive a voucher for a Binghamton Devils merchandise gift card for the 2020-21 season worth $5 dollars.
To make your donation appointment you can visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code BINGDEVILSARENA, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or download the Blood Donor App.