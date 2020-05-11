Binghamton Devils forced to end season early amid COVID-19 concerns

BINGHAMTON, NY – While there is still hope that the NHL season will resume, the AHL year has come to an end.

The American Hockey League announced that it is cancelling the remainder of its 2019-20 season.

This means that the Floyd L. Maines Arena will remain void of hockey until at least October.

The Binghamton Devils were the hottest team in the entire AHL before the shutdown occurred.

The Devils had surged into a playoff spot and were winners of seven-straight.

Having not had playoff hockey in Binghamton since the 2014 B-Sens, there is surely disappointment all around.

Head coach Mark Dennehy says that while you can’t play the hypotheticals, he felt this team may have had what it took to make a deep playoff run.

“I can just tell you that we liked our team. There was a belief system that was in place. Based on our play and our performance that, having coached other teams that have been really good, successful teams, I would say, that feeling was similar,” says Dennehy.

The cancellation of the Devils season comes on the heels of last Friday’s announcement that the Rumble Ponies schedule is on hold until at least June 15th.

However, there is still hope that baseball will be played at some point this summer.