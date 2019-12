BINGHAMTON, NY – You still have time to grab that free Binghamton’s Devils ticket.

The Binghamton Devils are partnering with CHOW for their annual holiday food drive.

The drive started on December 4th and will end on December 13th.

Devils fans can bring four or more non-perishable food items in and receive on free ticket to one of the next two games:

12/14 vs. Utica

12/18 vs. Rochester

Fans can drop off donations during business hours, 9-5, at the front office of the Arena.