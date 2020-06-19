Binghamton Devils and Jack Sherman Toyota continue their Chuck a Puck contest virtually

BINGHAMTON, NY – Though it may look a little different, the Binghamton Devils and Jack Sherman Toyota are still going to put car keys in someone’s hands.

The Chuck a Puck contest, which starts at the beginning of the season, involves throwing a puck into a tire on the rink.

Those who get the closest are entered to win the car courtesy of Jack Sherman.

However, with the season halted with six home games remaining, the Devils launched a fundraiser raffle for the remaining spots.

The money raised from the raffle will be going toward rebuilding the OurSpace playground at Rec Park.

Currently, $4,000 has already been raised.

“The people that qualified at our other 32 games, we didn’t just want to tell them, ‘Sorry it’s just what’s going on in the world.’ They spent their money to help a charity, to represent Jack Sherman Toyota, and, again to try and win a car. We wanted to make sure that those people were taken care of,” says Director of Game Operations, Connor Gates.

The winners of Chuck a Puck, including the raffle, will attend a Zoom call tomorrow where the winner of the car will be selected.

The winner will pick up their car on Wednesday, at 5:30 PM.

The Devils will stream this on their Facebook page.