Binghamton Courtyard Market opens

BINGHAMTON, NY – Those in the community looking for fresh produce and hand-made products can now head downtown.

The Downtown Binghamton Courtyard Market opened for the season yesterday.

Located in front of the Metrocenter on Court Street for the second-straight year, 13 local vendors set up tables to sell their products.

Items for sale ranged from various types of food, hand-crafted soaps, and even C-B-D products.

Market Manager Eliana Epstein says she’s happy the market was finally able to open for the season.

“I’m really excited. I miss human beings. Obviously, there’s not human contact right now. But, it’s nice to be able to see people come together and to finally be joyful about something, and really celebrate local businesses,” says Epstein.

The courtyard market will run every week on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 PM between now and October 6th.