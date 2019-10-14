Binghamton Columbus Day parade celebrated Italian-American heritage

BINGHAMTON, NY – The 60th annual Columbus Day Parade and Tournament of Marching Bands basked in the warm sunlight in downtown Binghamton this morning.

Once again, it was a mixture of Italian-American pride and a showcase for high school musicians from across the region.

Representatives from the Sons of Italy, Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, Knights of Columbus and other Italian-American groups strode down Court Street.

Or rode in open convertibles.

And there were plenty of politicians on hand.

6 local schools competed in the Tournament of Marching Bands.

The parade was sponsored by Garufi Law.