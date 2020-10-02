Binghamton City School Districts delays opening, what next?

BINGHAMTON, NY – The recent spike in cases, especially on Binghamton’s Westside, is what prompted the Binghamton City School District to delay its resumption of in-person learning by a week.

Binghamton had planned to welcome students back into its buildings 2 days per week starting on Monday.

And, up until about a week ago, the coronavirus infection numbers in our area were low and holding steady.

But with the sudden rise in cases over the past week, the district decided the time to reopen isn’t right.

The Executive Director of Human Resources and Operations Eric Wilson says that the decision to delay wasn’t based on cases among faculty, staff or students, but rather the broader surrounding community.

According to the New York State dashboard, as of yesterday only 6 faculty or staff members out of roughly 1,900 have tested positive for the virus.

“We’ve had faculty and staff back for 3 weeks now. And we feel comfortable that the environment we created for them is not the source of COVID spread,” says Wilson.

Wilson says teachers, teacher assistants, social workers and guidance counselors are reaching out directly to families to check on student engagement, to make sure their social and emotional needs are being met and to connect them with food and other resources.

The district plans to wait until Thursday to assess the trend in cases before deciding whether to reopen on Monday October 12th.