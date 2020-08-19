Binghamton City School District will not start in person school until October 5th

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton City School District has changed course and decided to delay having students come to school until October 5th.

The decision was made at the school board meeting last night.

According to a post on the district’s website, the decision was based on several factors, including the influx of Binghamton University students coming from other parts of the state and country.

The school district also says it also anticipates new students of its own from other areas and wanted more time to establish the proper protocols with faculty and staff.

Binghamton had announced plans to start a hybrid learning model with students attending school twice a week beginning September 14th.

Now the first 3 weeks will be entirely virtual.