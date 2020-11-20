Binghamton City School District to continue testing staff and students

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton City School District plans to continue surveillance COVID testing of its teachers, staff and students even though its no longer required to.

The district, along with schools in Union-Endicott and Catholic schools, were required to implement the testing when the state placed the Triple Cities in a yellow zone micro-cluster a month ago.

Governor Cuomo announced on Wednesday that he’s removing the focus area designation effective Monday.

However, Binghamton says it will continue testing so long as the state continues to supply free test kits as it has been effective in detecting positive cases.