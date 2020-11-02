Binghamton City School District resumes in-person learning

by: NC 34 Staff

BINGHAMTON, NY – Earlier today, students in the Binghamton City School District were able to set foot inside their classrooms for the first time in nearly 8 months.

Binghamton schools began their hybrid model of learning today across their 10 buildings.

Kindergarten through 2nd grade students attend in-person 4 days a week, with all other grade levels operating on a 2-day a week model based on last name.

The district’s Executive Director of Human Resources and Operations Eric Wilson says that this is a day that students, staff, and faculty have been waiting for since March.

“I think like all the adults who are involved in education , it is delightful. It’s what we’ve been working for all summer, and the last couple of months…And it’s just very gratifying to see that we’re doing that for a reason, and that the children of Binghamton will get the benefit of that,” says Wilson.

While the hybrid model gives a chance for those wishing to learn in-person to do so, Wilson did add that about 1 third of the district’s students opted for fully remote learning instead.

