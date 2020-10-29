Binghamton City School District outlines COVID-19 testing plans

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton City School District will return to in person schooling on Monday.

As with the rest of the districts in the Yellow Zone area, Binghamton will have to test 20 percent of its students and staff.

Testing consent forms can be found on the Reopening page of the district’s website, and will also be mailed to homes.

The tests will be conducted within the school buildings and parents will be notified if their child was tested that day and the results.

The district will have to administer roughly 800 tests a week to comply with the Governor’s mandates.