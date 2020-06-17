Binghamton City Council Democrats release proposal to reform police accountability and transparency

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Democrats on Binghamton City Council have released a proposal to reform police accountability and transparency.

Angela Riley and Aviva Friedman who are the minority party on the 7 member council, have issued a 6 point plan.

They want to create committees to address citizen complaints and periodically review policies and procedures.

They advocate evidence-based strategies to reduce crime through investing in communities, improving relationships and increasing community engagement.

The Democrats want annual analysis on all vehicle and pedestrian stops.

They insist on cultural competence and equity training for the Mayor, Council members and police and fire.

They want to reallocate some police funding toward mental health and substance abuse programs, youth mentoring and employment and affordable housing.

And they want racism addressed as a public health crisis.

Riley says police reform must take into account the voices of the community.

“We need to hear the voices of the city. We also, as city residents, need to hear the voice of the Mayor and be able to have a dialogue. Which may not occur in a press release, may not occur in front of a television camera. We need to have conversations,” says Riley.

Mayor Rich David has released an outline of how the city plans to comply with Governor Cuomo’s recent executive order mandating police reform.

David is forming a stakeholder coalition consisting of members of the police department, non-profit and faith-based community groups, the D-A’s and public defender’s office and community members to develop a plan.

The Mayor’s spokesman says public hearings will be a part of the process.

To apply to be on the stakeholder coalition, email Mayor David at CityofBinghamton.com.