Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Project Homecoming Job and Career Fair

BINGHAMTON, NY – Job-seekers were able to learn about some new careers the old-fashioned way, albeit with some major modifications.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce held its annual Project Homecoming Job and Career Fair today at the Holiday Inn in downtown Binghamton.

The fair was held using a variety of COVID safety protocols, with 23 employers spread out across various rooms, and members of the Army National Guard escorting job-seekers to ensure proper social distancing.

Chief Operating Officer for the Chamber Amy Shaw says a similar in-person job fair in August was a big success.

“There’s nothing quite like having a conversation between the job-seeker and the employer. The job-seeker is able to sell themselves, even ask questions, find out more about the company, the positions they’re hiring for. So, we feel it’s important that we continue to do these types of events,” says Shaw.

Shaw says there are over 3,000open positions in our area.

The Chamber also collected each participant’s resume for inclusion in an online searchable database.

To get your resume included email it to chamber at BinghamtonChamber.com.