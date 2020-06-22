Binghamton celebrates Juneteenth with Saturday festival

BINGHAMTON, NY – A week of emotion for Binghamton’s black community culminated in a celebration of the work they had done to make their voices heard.

Breaking the Chains, a Saturday festival held at Columbus Park on Binghamton’s east side celebrated the 155th anniversary of the day when the last slaves were freed after the Civil War.

Those in attendance at the event were treated to music, hot dogs and hamburgers.

Organizer Talon Thomas says the people have the numbers to make real change as long as they press on.

“It’s up to us to continue to put the work in. It’s up to us to make the change. I did say before that I believe it starts at the top, but us at the bottom have to do our part as well, and I believe if we do our part, there is some people at the top that do have good hearts, that do have righteous hearts, and do have righteous minds. I believe that they will step up and do their part in the long run,” says Thomas.

Those at the celebration could also buy clothes and jewelry.

Thomas added that Juneteenth was relatively unknown for many years because social studies classes did not properly teach students about the holiday.