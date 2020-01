A Binghamton born country singer has some new music out.

Tezza, formerly know as Tessa Victoria, was back in the area in August, opening for Hunter Hayes at the Spiedie Fest.

Now, the singer is promoting a new single, Around the Truth, which will be released tomorrow on music streaming sites.

The single is part of a 3 song EP of the same name, with the next single to be released in March.

There will also be a music video premiering next week.