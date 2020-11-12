Binghamton and Johnson City sewage treatment plan update

VESTAL, NY – Rehabilitation continues on the Binghamton Johnson City Joint Sewage Treatment Plant, and board members are satisfied with how things are going.

The board met Tuesday afternoon to look at updates regarding repairs they have been working to finish as part of a 5-year long major renovation.

Recent repairs include replacing valves that were not installed correctly, addressing a slow leak inside the plant, and furthering the plan to help the plant process sewer and storm water better.

The plant’s phosphorous and nitrogen levels are the best the board says it has ever had.

Finance Committee Chairman Edward Crumb says the entire project is about 90 to 95% complete.

“Some of the last parts of it take some more tuning. For example, the automation system, which was discussed at the meeting today, in particular, a Chem Scan unit that is monitoring various parameters in the waste stream and how they change,” says Crumb.

The final projected cost of the rehabilitation of the plant has decreased slightly over recent months, down to just below 275 million dollars.

The date when this project is expected to be complete is difficult to guess because new issues appear so frequently.

Board members say that they can’t project how much the project is going to impact local ratepayers because municipalities set their own sewer rates.