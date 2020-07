BINGHAMTON, NY – In light of the recent spike of COVID-19 cases, the Broome County DMV has decided to move to appointment only.

The change takes effect on Monday July 20th.

The DMV says that it has been hard to enforce social distancing in the lines outside the buildings.

To make an appointment you can call 778-6521 for the Binghamton office and 754-2147 for the Endicott office.