Binghamton Airshow returns for 2020

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Greater Binghamton Airport is once again preparing for a massive aerial display this summer.

Airport officials and Broome County representatives met for a news conference last week at Tioga Downs Casino and Resort to announce the return of the Greater Binghamton Air Show.

The day is slated to feature spectacular demonstrations of current and classic planes.

The show will have aerobatics, jet formation flights, and a full scale remote control plane flight.

Greater Binghamton Airport Commissioner of Aviation Mark Heefner says an air show is one of the coolest experiences any person can go to.

“An airshow is pretty much bringing together everything you’ve seen on TV, or in movies or anything like that. It brings it all in one place so that everyone from the community can come and enjoy. When you have an event like that, and it’s affordable for people to go to, it’s fantastic,” says Heefner.

The show, which is sponsored by Tioga Downs, will be on Saturday, July 25th at the airport in the Town of Maine.

The last show was held in 2018.

The event will also have food and activities for children.

The full schedule for the show and its participants are still being worked out.