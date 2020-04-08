Binghamton Air Show cancelled, large summer events questioned

BINGHAMTON, NY – The coronavirus pandemic is now threatening some large local events this summer.

Broome County has canceled the 2020 Greater Binghamton Air Show that was scheduled for July 25th at the airport.

County officials say a decision had to be made because of a number of contracts and other commitments that needed to be decided on now.

Airport officials say they’ve received commitments from participants and community partners to take part in an air show next year.

County Executive Jason Garnar says right now it’s hard to envision whether any large summer event involving thousands of people will be able to go on as scheduled.