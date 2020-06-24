Billy Martin’s luxury lake home up for auction

FENTEN, NY – For the right price, you could be living in luxury in the vacation home of a former New York Yankee.

Former Major League Baseball player and manager Billy Martin’s old lake house in Fenton is currently up for auction.

The nearly 5,200 square foot home features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, multiple fireplaces, and a master suite.

It sits on 84 acres of land, which includes a small lake.

It was at the base of the home’s driveway that Martin lost his life in a truck crash back on Christmas Day of 1989.

Bids for the house are set to begin at $500,000, with the auction coming to a close on July 27th.

To learn more about the house, you can visit BillyMartinsPrivateLake.com.