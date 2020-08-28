Bill Clark breaks his previous world record for most license plates ripped in half

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local World Champion Bill Clark was at it again Thursday night, breaking his already impressive record.

Clark, who holds the Guinness World Record for most license plates ripped in half, put on a show at the Rumble Ponies stadium last night over Facebook Live.

Clark’s attempt honored frontline workers amid the pandemic, and raised money for Make-a-Wish.

In one minute, Clark ripped 29 plates in half, breaking his record of 23.

You can watch the replay on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Facebook page.