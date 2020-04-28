Big Yield Growers sees success despite the pandemic

ENDICOTT, NY – A brand new organic produce supplier is adjusting to circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Yield Growers, located at 305 West Main Street in Endicott, suffered an ugly stroke of luck because of the coronavirus.

It celebrated its grand opening across the street from BC Automotive on March 19th, exactly one day before Governor Andrew Cuomo signed his Stay-At-Home law into effect.

Even after all of that, the store is seeing steady growth in sales as a result of curbside pickups and deliveries.

AgZeit Farms CEO Jim Dutcher says he is hopeful for the future.

“Hopefully the production can stay on the up-tick, and be even more bountiful, excuse the pun, when the pandemic and quarantine is lifted,” says Dutcher.

Big Yield Growers is a joint venture between AgZeit Farms, 2445 Organics, EvenLEE organics, and Brooks Washburn Architecture.

Its vegetables, including cucumbers, radish, and microgreens, are grown on the grounds of the store in lights specifically designed to help plants grow naturally.