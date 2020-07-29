Big tech testifies on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, DC – The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google are together on Capitol Hill this afternoon.

As NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us, lawmakers held a hearing on how the companies wield their power over American consumers.

<{Congressman David Cicilline, D/RI} Simply put: they have too much power.

Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google faced a grilling on Capitol Hill from lawmakers questioning the companies’ dominance.

{Congressman David Cicilline, D/RI} Any single action by one of these companies can affect hundreds of millions of us.

Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline says their power over the marketplace is killing small businesses.

{Congressman David Cicilline, D/RI} Why does Google steal content from honest businesses?

{Sundar Pichai, Alphabet Inc., CEO} We support 1.4 million small businesses/// we see many businesses thrive.

But Lawmakers argue there’s little room left for competition.

The hearing comes after a year long bipartisan investigation into unfair business practices by the tech giants.

But the companies pushed back… arguing there’s plenty of competition and opportunity on their platforms.

{Jeff Bezos, Amazon, CEO} We nurture entrepreneurs and start ups.

{Tim Cook, Apple, CEO} If Apple is a gate keeper what we have done is open the gate wider.

Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin questioned Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg about the company’s efforts to crack down on fake accounts, that spread misinformation.

{Congressman Jamie Raskin, D/MD} Are you working zealously to figure out these fake accounts?

{***Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, CEO ***} Invest billions of dollars of year in doing so

And Republicans raised concerns over the censorship of conservative voices.

{Congressman Jim Jordan, R/OH} Big tech’s out to get conservatives… that’s not a suspicion, that’s not a hunch – that’s a fact.

{***Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, CEO ***} Our goal is to offer a platform for all ideas.

So far lawmakers haven’t agreed on the right way to take to a more active role in policing the top tech companies.