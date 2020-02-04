Big Gifted Give scheduled for Saturday

CHENANGO BRIDGE, NY – Some local dancers and other performers are preparing to give in a big way.

The Big Gifted Give is scheduled for Saturday at Chenango Valley High School.

Organized by local dance studio Dance Connection, the talent show is a fundraiser for the C-V district’s Warrior Fund which provides assistance to families in need.

The evening includes dancing, singing and even a scene from the upcoming CV high school production of “Hello Dolly.”

Dance Connection owner and artistic director Ann Szymaniak started the event about 15 years ago as a way to give her dancers another opportunity to perform, and to teach them the value of giving back.

“There’s so many people that come out. It’s crazy. For many of our little dancers, it’s the first time that they’re ever performing in front of somebody other than family. There’s an excitement, there is love, there is joy, there is happiness. It goes right along with giving,” says Szymaniak.

Besides DC dancers, students and even faculty from the Chenango Valley School District will perform.

The event takes place in the high school gymnasium from 6 to 9 PM on Saturday.

There’s no admission fee, but attendees are encouraged to make a donation, or bring a food donation for Catherine’s Cupboard.

In addition to the entertainment, there will be basket raffles, a bake sale and deejay Mikayla Wright.