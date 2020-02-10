Big Gifted Give raises money for charity

CHENANGO VALLEY, NY – It was chaotic crazy awesomeness at Chenango Valley High School on Saturday as performers young and old raised money for those in need.

The Big Gifted Give featured over 20 acts, including dancers, musicians, singers and even a sneak peek at the upcoming CV production of “Hello Dolly.”

Plus frenetic dance parties breaking out between performances.

The annual event raised nearly $7600 for charity through donations, basket raffles and a bake sale.

Dance Connection owner and Artistic Director Ann Szymaniak started the Big Gifted Give roughly 15 years ago as an opportunity for her dancers to perform and to give back.

“It’s why we’re here. For them to come out here and perform and lift up people’s spirits and just have a good time together as families, says Szymaniak.

“The Dance Connection’s motto, by Miss Ann, has always been to give back. To use your gifts to give back to the community. It’s always been about more than dance. It’s about teaching the kids how to be good people,” says organizer Anne Trebilcock.

$7,000 dollars of the money raised will go to the CV Warrior Fund and the remaining almost $600 will be donated to Catherines Cupboard, a food pantry at Saint Francis of Assisi Church in Hillcrest.