PENNSYLVANIA – With less than 24 hours before the polls open, President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are continuing to fight over the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

According to a recent Sienna College Research Institute Poll, Biden is holding on to a small lead in the Keystone State.

And while his polls have remained steady at 49% support, some undecided are starting to choose Trump.

The President’s support has inched up from 40% 5 weeks ago to 43% now.