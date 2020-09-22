BF Gents club receives Champions of Change award

BINGHAMOTN, NY – A local elementary school was honored today for a club that helps teach middle school boys how to become young gentlemen.

The BF Gents program at Ben Franklin Elementary School was honored with the Champions of Change Award from the New York State School Boards Association.

The program helps male 4th and 5th grade students learn skills to become a gentleman such as acts of kindness, learning how to tie a tie, and how to dress to impress.

The program’s coordinator and Ben Franklin physical education teacher Jeremiah Johnson says one of the most important lessons he teaches is how to be a better person each and every day.

“You’re not always going to be that prime example of a gentleman, and that’s ok. It’s what are you going to do after you make those mistakes. How are you going to fix what you did, and change your actions so that you’re better the next time,” says Johnson.

Although the Binghamton School District is currently holding it’s classes virtually only, the BF Gents group is in the process of starting back up for this fall.