Bell Elementary School wraps up leukemia fundraiser

KIRKWOOD, NY – Some elementary school students held a party today to celebrate the power of a penny.

Bell Elementary School in Kirkwood held an assembly to close a 3-week fundraising drive for those battling leukemia and lymphoma.

Pennies for Patients was inspired by a former student at the school who had childhood leukemia, and has raised $15,000 over the past 12 years.

There were several awards given out, to students who donated the most pennies, nickels, and dimes throughout the week.

There were also several games, including guessing which clue fit which teacher.

Animals, slime balloons, and pies in the face were also highlights of the rally.