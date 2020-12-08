Belknap Lumber to raffle off gingerbread playhouse for Habitat for Humanity

BINGHAMTON, NY – An organization dedicated to building homes for those in need is offering the chance to get a house for kids for as little as $5.

Broome County Habitat for Humanity is holding its annual Gingerbread Playhouse raffle.

Each year, Meier Supply Company builds and donates the 4 foot by 4 foot house that is custom decorated for the holidays.

Habitat Executive Director Amy Winans says despite the pandemic, raffle sales have already hit a record this year.

“Everyone wants that magical moment under the Christmas tree. This gives them that opportunity for a $5 ticket. It also gives people the opportunity, if they don’t have little ones at home, to win something and maybe donate it to a cause that’s important,” says Winans.

The playhouse is on display at Belknap Lumber in Binghamton.

Carol Burnard of Meier Supply says the HVAC wholesale manufacturer enjoys helping out.

“A big part of our culture is giving back to the community. We’ve been involved with Habitat for a long time, many years. Even internationally, we’ve gone out to builds across the country. Of course, we love Amy and Habitat locally is one of our favorite partners.”

Raffle tickets are $5 or 5 for 20.

Tickets can be purchased at Belknap, the Meier Supply store on Court Street in Binghamton or the Habitat office in Endicott.

The drawing is scheduled for December 18th.