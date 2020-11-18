“Bee Thankful Turkey Trot” gets African Hill Road elementary students moving

BINGHAMTON, NY – Students in a local school are getting their exercise this week while raising awareness for local families donating to food to CHOW this Thanksgiving season.

Children at African Road Elementary have been running, walking, jogging, and hopping through an obstacle course in the parking lot next to the school.

It’s all part of its 7th annual “Bee” Thankful Turkey Trot, where students hope to fill 2 CHOW bins, with non-perishable foods.

It’s also an opportunity to think of what they are thankful for.

“I’m thankful for having family, and having a house, and having food,” says 5th grader Chloe Warneck.

“I’m thankful for my family, my animals, my house, my food,” says 5th grader Nicholas Issa.

Other students were happy to get to go to school and to see their friends.

They also expressed an eagerness to fill the bins for CHOW.

Principal Meghan Stenta says if the students meet their goal of filling up the bins, the school has a special surprise for them.