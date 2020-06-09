BC Transit to resume charging fares as phase 3 draws nearer

BINGHAMTON, NY – New York State has released guidance regarding which businesses will be able to reopen in Phase 3 and what they need to do to prepare.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the Southern Tier still expects to enter into Phase 3 over the weekend.

The state has posted safety protocols that should be in place for restaurants and bars to start allowing customers to dine indoors.

And it issued a list of personal care services that are approved for reopening in the next phase.

They include nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage, piercings, waxing and tanning.

Customers must be able to wear masks so no services that involve the nose or mouth can be offered.

Garnar says the region has only had 6 new positive cases in the past 24 hours among the roughly 600 thousand people who live in the 8 counties.

He thinks even more businesses should be allowed to reopen.

“I look at the fact that we literally have 60 active cases of COVID-19. And I see that we haven’t had any infections for 36 hours. And I think why can’t we really just generally open everything up. That is not my decision to make,” says Garnar.

Garnar made a pair of announcements related to busing today.

Starting Monday, BC Transit will resume charging fares and using the front doors of its buses.

Riders will continue to wear masks and there will be limited seating.

Also starting Monday, the downtown hub will reopen for commercial bus traffic to and from Broome County.

Garnar encourages Phase 3 businesses to check out the state guidance and submit their affirmation at forward.NY.gov.