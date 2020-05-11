BC Transit to get 10.7 million in emergency funding

BINGHAMTON, NY – Public transportation in Broome County has received a welcome shot in the arm from the federal government.

BC Transit is getting 10.7 million dollars in emergency funding from the CARES stimulus act.

The county-run bus system stopped collecting fares at the beginning of the pandemic and has reduced capacity on its buses.

County Executive Jason Garnar says the money will sustain BC Tranist through this year and into the next so that it doesn’t need to be supported by local tax dollars.