BINGHAMTON, NY – The animals at the Broome County Humane Society are jumping for joy over their early Christmas gift.

The 2020 Staffworks Fund Save a Life Campaign Phone-a-thon was held yesterday.

The lines were open from 12 to 7:30 yesterday, ready to take donations as they came in.

A total of $1,520 was raised.

However, the donation window isn’t over yet, with the Staffworks fund matching all donations throughout the month of December up to $30,000.