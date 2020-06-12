Battle Royale Laser Tag comes to the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex

BINGHAMTON, NY – For those looking to enjoy a unique socially-distanced sport, a new laser tag league could be the answer.

Battle Royale Laser Tag is set to begin next week at the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex.

Teams of four battle against other squads in 15 minute weekly sessions, earning points in various ways throughout.

The battles occur on one of the soccer fields, filled with inflatable obstacles and barriers.

The owner of Entertainment Royale and the coordinator of the league, Jon Loveland, sees this as a perfect opportunity for people to participate in some fun and safe outdoor recreation.

“This set up is something that is actually a part of a national program, the Tactical Laser Tag League, which was supposed to start here in April. But, naturally, we weren’t able to begin. But, we’re in a situation right now where we need socially distanced sports. We need stuff that’s safe to play, and stuff to get outside and enjoy the fresh air with. This is exactly it,” says Loveland.

The weekly league is scheduled to begin next Thursday and Friday from 7 to 9 PM, with suggested ages of 12 and older for Thursdays, and 18 and older for Fridays.

The cost to play is 65 dollars for the entire six-week season, and you can register at exent.weebly.com.