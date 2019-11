BINGHAMTON, NY – Today is Election Day for voters who did not opt to cast early voting ballots.

Republican candidate for Broome County District Attorney Paul Battisti voted this morning at the Kirkwood Fire Station on Old State Road with his wife and 2 of his children.

Battisti planned to spend the remainder of today calling and thanking supporters and will watch the returns with his family this evening.

The first-time candidate says he was impressed by how engaged the voters he spoke with are.