Battery recycling facility Zoom meeting

BINGHAMTON, NY – The developer of a controversial battery recycling operation in Endicott is looking to share its side of the story.

SungEel M-C-C Metallica Americas is going to hold a remote forum to discuss issues surrounding the plant.

The forum takes place tomorrow night at 6:30 via the ZOOM app.

The company solicited questions from residents and says it wants to be transparent about its proposed process for recycling lithium-ion batteries in a former IBM building on the Huron Campus.

Opponents call the project an incinerator that will put hazardous chemicals into the air.

You can join the Zoom conference with this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88643101405

And this meeting ID: 886-4310-1405

