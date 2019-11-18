Baseball in Binghamton in jeopardy of ending?

BINGHAMTON, NY – Could Binghamton be enjoying its final season of baseball in 2020?

The MLB and MiLB’s Professional Baseball Agreement will expire after the 2020 season, meaning that some minor league teams could get the ax.

42 teams are in jeopardy of leaving, and one of those teams are the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Also in consideration is the amateur draft pool being cut by 20 rounds, which would create a much smaller player pool.

Another team in jeopardy include the Chattanooga Lookouts, who date back to 1885.

Nothing has been decided yet.