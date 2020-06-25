Baseball Hall of Fame reopens

COOPERSTOWN, NY – The Baseball Hall of Fame Museum in Cooperstown is getting ready to reopen its doors.

The hall says it’s usually only closed 3 days out of the year.

Right now, it’s been closed for the past 3 months

David Edelstein of our sister station in Utica tells us what you need to know before you visit.

As the Mohawk Valley expects to enter Phase Four Friday, the Baseball Hall of Fame plans to welcome visitors for the first time since mid March.

“”We’ve been spending the last two, three months creating a comprehensive safety and health plan that goes into details about how the Museum will adapt to the guidelines that are in place,” says Vice President of Communitions and Education at the Baseball Hall of Fame, Key John Shestakofsky.

Shestakofsky says the museum will be open from 9 to 5 each day, starting on the first day of Phase Four.

He says visitors should purchase tickets at baseballhalloffame.org before they arrive and select a time slot for admission.

“We will in that way be able to limit not only the number of people in the Museum at one time congregating in one area, but also the lobby area and the lines.”

Once inside, visitors can stay as long as they want until close, Shestakeofsky says guidelines that will be in place include wearing masks, having arrows and signs to guide walking, more than 25 hand sanitizing stations, increased cleaning, glass as payment desks and rubber tip styluses for every visitor so they don’t have to touch the interactive screens with their hands.

“That’ one safety measure that we’re putting in place that’s really allowing us to keep the Museum experience running at the really high level that folks expect. … We feel really good about opening our doors soon and we’re just excited beyond belief that we’ll be able to welcome baseball fans into our Museum.”