Barb Mack returns to the Southern Tier airwaves

BINGHAMTON, NY – Barb Mack is back!

The longtime radio personality is going back on the airwaves this weekend for the first time in 5 years.

Barb Mack Polka Time will air Sunday mornings from 8 to 11 on Cool 106.7 FM.

Mack got her start in radio at the age of 8 when she joined her father, the late Bill Mack, on his polka radio show in the late 1960’s.

When he father passed away in 2002, she continued on until 2015.

She says her father taught her to honor all forms pof polka music, not just the fast-paced variety that she prefers.

Mack says her program will include German, Polish, Slovak, Irish and Italian music.

She says its music many in her generation grew up with.

“They went to grandma’s house, they went to mom’s house, Sunday after church or before church. And that was a staple. And we’re hoping to bring that back to the whole new generation to bring all of those memories back,” says Mack.

Mack says she particularly excited to be on an FM station with its superior sound quality.

She says she plans to do live remotes and organize bus trips to see Jimmy Sturr and his Orchestra.

If you can’t pick up the show at 106.7 FM, it will also be streamed at CoolestHits.com.