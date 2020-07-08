Ban on tobacco coupons hopes to discourage smoking

NEW YORK – A law passed in New York State’s 2021 fiscal budget could seriously hinder cigarette and smoking smoking companies.

The state banned discounts on the sale of all tobacco products.

This includes coupons and multi-pack promotions like buy one, get one free.

Promotions like this were banned starting July 1st.

The state said there is strong data to support the idea that increasing prices and getting rid of special discounts will discourage smoking.

“This policy for New York State will help all of those different communities within Broome County to no longer have easy access to some of these items, especially youth. We know that youth don’t have a big income. We know people who want to quit are going to have a better success,” says Broome County Health Department Public Health Educator Laura Kelly.

Kelly says another law that is a huge step forward is the end of shipping and delivery of electronic cigarettes to private residences.

She says these new laws are good because they may force New Yorkers to stop smoking at a young age.