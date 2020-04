BINGHAMTON, NY – Good Shepherd Fairview residents were treated to a bagpipe performance Monday.

The sound of bagpipes and drums filled the air outside of Good Shepherd-Fairview Home Monday morning.

The performers circled the building while those living at the home, as well as employees, watched through their windows and on balconies.

To show their own support and appreciation, many of those inside the building hung posters in their windows with messages of gratitude for the entertainment.