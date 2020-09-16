BAE to build major parts for new aircraft

ENDICOTT, NY – BAE Systems in Endicott has signed a deal with a brand new partner.

B-A-E has agreed to produce the flight control systems for Aerion Supersonic for use in its new A-S-2 supersonic business jet.

The company will create avionics for a jet the company says can reach speeds of up to Mach 1.4, which measures out to be just over 1,000 miles an hour.

B-A-E Vice President of Controls and Avionics Jim Garceau says working on the planes opens new avenues for the company.

“This is a very important contract for us. We’ve been doing flight controls for 40 years, and this helps us continue to evolve our technology. It will provide engineering work and labor, as well as production well into the future,” says Garceau.

Garceau says the planes will be relatively quiet, and have good fuel economy.

The jets will be the first of their kind, and will be part of a greater family of high speed planes planned by the company.

Whether or not planes that can travel that fast will be available for commercial use has not been decided.