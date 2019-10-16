BAE Systems looks to build new hybrid/electric bus motors

ENDICOTT, NY: BAE Systems is looking to help cities across the world meet their lower emissions targets with a new generation of hybrid or electric bus motors.

BAE in Endicott announced last week a full battery electric power and propulsion system for electric vehicles, particularly transit buses.

The new design is modular and scale-able, making it lighter weight, half the size and less expensive.

The new components can be used on hybrid diesel buses, all-electric vehicles or ones that run on hydrogen fuel cells.

Vice President and General Manager for Power and Propulsion Solutions Steve Trichka says that as technology advances, BAE is on a tight cycle, rolling out new products every five to seven years.

“It’s demanding but it also makes it very exciting for the folks who work in the business, particularly here in Endicott where we design and manufacture all of the power electronics and the battery systems that we sell in both North America and Europe,” says Trichka.

Trichka says the new system is both more powerful and more efficient.

He says the hybrid/electric bus business at BAE has grown by about four and a half times over the past eight years and the Endicott location is looking to hire 100 additional employees.

The company will be running two production lines as it introduces the new technology while continuing to produce the older components as it serves some of its existing contracts.