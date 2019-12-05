BAE hosts their own version of “Shark Tank”

ENDICOTT, NY – BAE Systems in Endicott held its version of a popular television reality program to generate new ideas.

Employees presented their ideas on how to keep our men and women in the military safe.

50 concepts were submitted to the Empower Innovation Center, a department at BAE which funnels and sorts ideas for presentation.



High power batteries and augmented reality were just some of the projects considered at the Shark Tank event.



Product Realization Group Leader Jim Sienko says BAE benefits from having such intelligent employees.

“That’s what we were reviewing today to see which of these has the greatest impact on, let’s say, products that either the two businesses could take to market and give us a competitive advantage in those markets that we serve,” says Sienko.

The scores recorded for each project will be evaluated at a later date.



Those who score the best will receive funding for their ideas