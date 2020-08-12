Back the Blue rally held downtown

BINGHAMTON, NY – An event intended to celebrate Binghamton police quickly descended into chaos last night.

A Back the Blue rally was met with its opponents in the form of a Black Lives Matter protest at the Broome County Courthouse last night.

A few people went up to a microphone to speak about how unfairly they believe the police are being perceived, and expressed pride in Binghamton police.

While they did, Black Lives Matter protesters played music and held signs expressing their displeasure.

One of the rally organizers, Vic Furman, shouted expletives against the Black Lives Matter group, saying he has a son who is a police officer, and deserves the public’s respect.

“Those who don’t want community defenders are mostly criminals themselves. There is no reason for you to be afraid of a cop if you are compliant with a cop. When you get stopped, and pull a gun, when you get stopped and give a cop a finger, you are showing him a total lack of respect,” says Furman.

The pro-police participants, numbering about 10, were largely outnumbered by the roughly 2 dozen Black Lives Matter protesters.