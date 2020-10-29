Azizi, the last calf of April the Giraffe, dies

Azizi, the last calf born to popular April the giraffe has died unexpectedly, according to East Texas Zoo and Gator Park.

Azizi was born in March of 2019 at Animal Adventure Park.

According to a Facebook post by the East Texas Zoo, where Azizi went to live when he was old enough, the giraffe died unexpectedly Tuesday after receiving treatment for a parasitic issue, a condition that the zoo calls unexpected and unpreventable.

Animal Adventure reacted to Azizi’s death on its own social media, saying the loss was absolutely devastating.