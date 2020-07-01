AVRE begins work on gated path for those who can’t see

BINGHAMTON, NY – A facility that teaches those who can’t see is expanding its program to include some valuable practice.

The Association for Visual Rehabilitation and Employment has begun construction on a gated path to simulate travel for those who cannot see.

The outdoor simulation will include bumps, drainage ditches, sidewalks, telephone poles and more.

The facility does already have some training stations in its main building, but they say they are nothing of this nature.

The path will go from its Court Street entrance of the building all the way around to its Jay Street side.

Orientation and Mobility Therapist Margaret Opalka says it will help those who cannot see build confidence.

“It gives us the opportunity as well to social distance. We do have participants who have additional health concerns, and they are leary of coming out into the community. I find, my own personal opinion, when working with individuals that you have a certain window of time to get them acclimated to being independent again, once they lose their vision,” says Opalka.

A-V-R-E has had a plan for this project for a few years.

Construction is planned to take about a month, plus some more time for extra work with fencing and other smaller projects.