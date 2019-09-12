Ava’s Little Heroes fundraiser to be held for kids with disabilities

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y -The home to the world-famous April the giraffe is raising money once again to help young children facing serious health concerns in our region.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville is holding its annual fundraising campaign for its charity Ava’s Little Heroes.

Named for the daughter of owner Jordan Patch and his wife Colleen, Ava’s Little Heroes supports kids facing physical, emotional and sensory disabilities.

Ava Patch was born with a serious brain condition that led to multiple daily seizures.



Following a life-changing surgery, 3 year-old Ava is no longer prone to seizures.

This year, the fundraiser will benefit Helping Celebrate Abilities, formerly known as the Handicapped Children’s Association, which provides services to Ava and other disabled kids in our area.

“Today, she’s going to preschool. She’s walking, she’s talking. She just signed up for dance class lessons. She’s defying all odds from the doctors and the expectations of everyone around her. We had faith. We just had to give her time,” says Patch.

This year, rather than hold an event, Ava’s Little Heroes is going digital with a Go Fund Me page.

The goal is $20,000 by the end of the month.

You can find a link at the Animal Adventure Park Facebook page.

There, you’ll also find information about the upcoming Ales and Tails Craft Beverage Event with Cheetahs on September 28th.